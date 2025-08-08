14:21
Solar-powered street lighting installed in Min-Bulak village

Street lights powered by solar panels have been installed along a 30-kilometer-long road in Min-Bulak village, Naryn region. The press service of NENK reported.

According to it, the lighting system is completely autonomous, solar panels accumulate energy during the day and power LED lamps at night. The lamps are equipped with sensors, so they turn on and off automatically.

The project was implemented by the rural administration as part of the development of local infrastructure and the introduction of energy-efficient solutions.

According to NENK, previously 60,000 soms were spent annually on street lighting. With the transition to solar energy, these costs have been completely eliminated.
