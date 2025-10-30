10:31
USD 87.45
EUR 101.64
RUB 1.10
English

Presidential Administration notes Kyrgyzstan's significant hydropower potential

Kyrgyzstan has significant hydropower potential, reaching approximately 140 billion kilowatt-hours. Eldar Alisherov, head of the Eurasian Economic Union Affairs Sector in the Presidential Administration, said, speaking in Bishkek at the international scientific and practical conference «Ways to Address Priority Tasks for Accelerated Economic Growth in the Kyrgyz Republic».

According to him, the country currently produces approximately 14-15 billion kilowatt-hours, and there is room for growth and development in the energy sector.

«For us, the key task is the development of green energy. We will implement reforms to expand generating capacity. This includes not only the construction of large hydroelectric power plants, but also small and medium-sized ones. We must learn to manage our energy potential, starting with improving efficiency and meeting demand and needs,» Eldar Alisherov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/349062/
views: 110
Print
Related
New building of district power grid enterprise opened in Naryn
Cabinet tightens rules for energy certification of buildings and boilers
Russia and Central Asia to establish unified energy resources trading system
New distribution point built in Ak-Ordo residential area to reduce energy load
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects
Overhead power lines in Bishkek planned to be replaced with underground cables
Control over rational use of energy resources to be tightened: Law signed
Kyrgyzstan, Andritz Hydro sign Memorandum of Cooperation in energy sector
Kyrgyzstan interested in project on laying cable line across Caspian Sea
Rosatom expands cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in power industry and medicine
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
30 October, Thursday
10:02
Mayor discusses delivery of Yutong buses to Bishkek with Chinese company Mayor discusses delivery of Yutong buses to Bishkek wit...
09:57
Presidential Administration notes Kyrgyzstan's significant hydropower potential
09:52
Home of former MP Shailoobek Atazov searched
09:43
60 new streetlights installed in Balykchy
09:36
MFA comments on death of two Kyrgyzstanis in car accident in USA
29 October, Wednesday
17:45
Two Kyrgyzstanis killed, one injured in car accident in USA
17:33
SCNS holds meeting to ensure stability before elections
16:44
New general plan of Osh to cover over 35 hectares of land
16:14
Parliamentary elections: 100 polling stations to be opened abroad
16:01
Kamchybek Tashiev swears in young SCNS soldiers