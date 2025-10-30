Presidential Administration notes Kyrgyzstan's significant hydropower potential

Kyrgyzstan has significant hydropower potential, reaching approximately 140 billion kilowatt-hours. Eldar Alisherov, head of the Eurasian Economic Union Affairs Sector in the Presidential Administration, said, speaking in Bishkek at the international scientific and practical conference «Ways to Address Priority Tasks for Accelerated Economic Growth in the Kyrgyz Republic».

According to him, the country currently produces approximately 14-15 billion kilowatt-hours, and there is room for growth and development in the energy sector.

«For us, the key task is the development of green energy. We will implement reforms to expand generating capacity. This includes not only the construction of large hydroelectric power plants, but also small and medium-sized ones. We must learn to manage our energy potential, starting with improving efficiency and meeting demand and needs,» Eldar Alisherov said.