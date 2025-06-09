14:55
Cabinet tightens rules for energy certification of buildings and boilers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to resolution No. 531 of August 2, 2012 «On the procedure for energy certification of buildings and monitoring the energy efficiency of steam boilers, heating and hot water supply systems.» The innovations are aimed at improving the procedure for energy certification of buildings.

Under the new regulations, a specialist who conducted the initial energy consumption assessment of a building is no longer permitted to carry out its energy certification. This measure is intended to enhance transparency and ensure the objectivity of the assessment.

The amendments will come into effect on June 21, 2025.
