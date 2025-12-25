Sadyr Japarov outlines Kyrgyzstan’s path to energy independence

Speaking at the People’s Kurultai, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the energy sector is a strategic foundation for Kyrgyzstan’s stability, national security, and economic development.

«Reliable electricity supply to every city, district, and village has a direct impact on the operation of enterprises, citizens’ quality of life, and the potential for sustainable economic growth. All hydroelectric power plants built in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, including the Toktogul HPP, had operated continuously for more than 50 years without major overhauls. When we came to power, their technical condition was extremely poor.

Over the past four years, large-scale modernization has been carried out: four units at Toktogul HPP were upgraded, increasing capacity by 240 megawatts; 28 new small hydropower plants with a total capacity of over 400 megawatts were built. Without these measures, the country today would face electricity shortages ten times more severe than current levels. The construction of about 100 new HPPs, modernization of existing stations, and the introduction of solar and wind energy sources are forming a solid foundation for energy independence,» he said.

According to the president, construction of a 1,200-megawatt Kara-Keche thermal power plant continues alongside the implementation of Kambar-Ata 1 project.

«The construction of the 1,860-megawatt Kambar-Ata 1 HPP is the largest energy project in Kyrgyzstan’s history. Once operational, our country will become a full-fledged electricity exporter. It will meet domestic demand and contribute to the energy stability of neighboring countries. This project symbolizes national strength, economic independence, and the strategic future of the Kyrgyz Republic,» he added.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that for many years the state purchased electricity from neighboring countries at high prices while selling it to the population at significantly lower tariffs.

«The resulting gap accumulated over decades, leading to multibillion-soms debt in the national energy system. Currently, these debts are being reduced, and next year the energy sector will be able to operate debt-free, supporting further development and forming a revenue base. Electricity is a resource that requires careful and rational use. We must switch on lighting and electrical appliances when necessary and avoid wasteful consumption of energy,» he concluded.