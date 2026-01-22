Crop losses, livestock growth: How Kyrgyzstan’s farmers ended 2025

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s farmers produced gross agricultural output worth 459.7 billion soms. Real growth compared to 2024 amounted to 2.2 percent. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported, citing data from the National Statistical Committee.

According to the ministry, the positive dynamics were driven mainly by livestock farming, which grew by 4 percent, while crop production showed modest growth of 0.2 percent.

Livestock sector performance

Production of livestock and poultry for slaughter increased by 3.6 percent, milk output rose by 3.2 percent, and wool production grew by 1.4 percent. The most significant increase was recorded in egg production, which surged by 18.7 percent.

In physical terms, production volumes were as follows:

Meat (live weight): 476,100 tons (up by 16,400 tons);

Milk: 1,881.5 million tons (up by 57,700 tons);

Eggs: 938.4 million (up by 148.1 million);

Wool: 13,300 tons.

Crop production and climate challenges

The total sown area for the 2025 harvest amounted to 1,245.6 million hectares, which is 0.1 percent less than a year earlier.

The sector faced serious challenges: dry spring and summer months and a shortage of irrigation water led to lower grain yields.

As a result, farmers harvested 1.8 million tons of grain, which is 14.2 percent less than in 2024. Chui, Talas, and Batken regions were hit particularly hard.

Gross output of key crops declined:

Sugar beet — by 43.7 percent;

Tobacco — by 44.2 percent;

Cotton — by 49.2 percent;

Wheat and barley — by more than 26 percent.

At the same time, growth in corn harvests (up 5.1 percent), rice (up 17 percent), and vegetables (up 11.3 percent) helped keep overall crop production at 100.2 percent.

Cooperation and state support

Last year, farmers increasingly united into cooperatives, with their number rising from 753 to 821. The area of land cultivated by cooperatives reached 55,454 hectares.

The state allocated more than 11 billion soms to support the agricultural sector. Under preferential lending programs, funds were distributed among key projects:

Agriculture Financing — 13: 4.1 billion soms provided to 6,487 producers;

Development of Breeding Livestock Farming: 584.1 million soms;

Financing of United Commodity Producers: 218.2 million soms.

Agriculture accounted for 8 percent in the country’s gross domestic product structure.