Bishkek schools overcrowded by tens of thousands of students

Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Talantbek Imanakun uulu told at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh how overcrowded schools in Bishkek have become.

He noted that about 1.5 million people live in the capital, resulting in tens of thousands more students attending general education schools than their designed capacity allows.

In Sverdlovsky district, there are 35 schools designed for 29,732 students, but they are currently attended by 66,747 children.

In Pervomaisky district, 27 schools are designed for 20,962 students, while actual enrollment stands at about 58,000.

In Oktyabrsky district, 22 schools with a designed capacity of 23,021 students are attended by 44,788 pupils.

In Leninsky district, 36 schools are designed for 30,402 students, but currently educate about 91,000 children.

The deputy minister presented these figures during discussions on an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Saudi Fund for Development under the second phase of the Construction of Public Schools project.

Under the agreement, Kyrgyzstan will receive $50 million for 25 years at an annual interest rate of 1.5 percent. The funds will be used to build five new schools in Bishkek, seven additional school buildings at existing institutions, and two new schools in Chui region.

As part of the first phase of the project, 28 schools and two preschool institutions were built in the country.

Deputies approved the draft law on ratification of the agreement in its first reading.