17:58
USD 87.45
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.12
English

Bishkek schools overcrowded by tens of thousands of students

Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Talantbek Imanakun uulu told at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh how overcrowded schools in Bishkek have become.

He noted that about 1.5 million people live in the capital, resulting in tens of thousands more students attending general education schools than their designed capacity allows.

  • In Sverdlovsky district, there are 35 schools designed for 29,732 students, but they are currently attended by 66,747 children.
  • In Pervomaisky district, 27 schools are designed for 20,962 students, while actual enrollment stands at about 58,000.
  • In Oktyabrsky district, 22 schools with a designed capacity of 23,021 students are attended by 44,788 pupils.
  • In Leninsky district, 36 schools are designed for 30,402 students, but currently educate about 91,000 children.

The deputy minister presented these figures during discussions on an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Saudi Fund for Development under the second phase of the Construction of Public Schools project.

Under the agreement, Kyrgyzstan will receive $50 million for 25 years at an annual interest rate of 1.5 percent. The funds will be used to build five new schools in Bishkek, seven additional school buildings at existing institutions, and two new schools in Chui region.

As part of the first phase of the project, 28 schools and two preschool institutions were built in the country.

Deputies approved the draft law on ratification of the agreement in its first reading.
link: https://24.kg/english/358907/
views: 151
Print
Related
Osh authorities order school lands to be vacated by March 1
Osh schools receive 62 interactive panels on behalf of President
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
CCTV cameras installed in 80 percent of schools in Kyrgyzstan
27 cases of school racketeering registered in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months of 2025
Modern school for 275 students opened in Uzgen district
Four-story schools proposed to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Forum in Bishkek: School principals from Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss integration
All schools in Kyrgyzstan celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
Kyrgyz schools to host Russian Week of Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
22 January, Thursday
17:38
City Hall employee detained on suspicion of extortion of one million soms City Hall employee detained on suspicion of extortion o...
17:30
Cabinet donates 10 Braille typewriters to school for visually impaired children
17:03
Asman Airlines increases number of flights from Bishkek to Talas
16:55
Crop losses, livestock growth: How Kyrgyzstan’s farmers ended 2025
16:42
Geology should become driver of development — Cabinet Chairman visits institute