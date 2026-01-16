Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated

A fire broke out in a three-story dormitory in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek. It was fully extinguished at 10:20 a.m.

According to the city’s Emergency Situations Department, one fire crew and the command unit were involved in extinguishing the fire. During the inspection of the scene, the body of a foreign citizen born in 2004 was found.

A total of 38 people were evacuated from the building. The fire affected an area of approximately 20 square meters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.