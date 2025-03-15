Maples from Italy, costing $200 per tree, planted in Osh city

Maples are being planted in Osh city, costing $200 per tree. The City Hall reported that the process of greening of streets continues.

For example, red-leaved maples were planted on both sides of the road from the intersection of Kurmanjan Datka and Navoi streets to Aitiev Street.

The young trees were delivered from Italy along with soil to ensure their survival. The cost of one tree is from $200 to $250.

According to the municipality, ashes, catalpas, acacias will also be planted in Osh, and the city will be decorated with 140,000 rose bushes.