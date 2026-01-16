14:43
MFA advises citizens of Kyrgyzstan to refrain from traveling to Iran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently staying in Iran, as well as those planning to visit or leave the country, of the following:

«Currently, most international airlines have reduced or temporarily suspended flights to and from Iran, with frequent schedule changes. If departure by air is not possible, land travel through neighboring countries is possible.

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic may enter Armenia and Turkey without a visa.

To enter Turkmenistan, please contact the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in that country in advance for assistance in obtaining an entry permit and transit visa.

As of January 16, 2026, checkpoints on the Iranian border with Afghanistan and Iraq are open. If you decide to enter these countries, you must apply for visas in advance at the relevant diplomatic missions.»

The ministry recommends considering alternative exit routes. Iran’s land borders with Pakistan and Azerbaijan are currently closed.

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic requiring assistance leaving Iran are advised to send the following information to the embassy or consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

— last name, first name, patronymic, and contact information;

— a photograph of the biographical information page of the passport;

— the intended state border crossing point.

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic planning to travel to Iran in the near future are advised to refrain from visiting the country until the situation has fully stabilized.

Contact information:

  • Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (24 hours): +996999312002, dks@mfa.gov.kg;
  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Iran: +982122830354; +989352505229, kgembassy.ir@mfa.gov.kg;
  • Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Armenia: +37491919191;
  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey: +903124913506; +905456896800;
  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkmenistan: +99312482295; +99312482296; +99365694059;
  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Afghanistan: +93779099326; +93779099326; +93776544504 ​​(WhatsApp);
  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Azerbaijan: +994993312312, +994125055674, +994557505301.
