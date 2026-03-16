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Russia ready to replace Iranian food supplies for Kyrgyzstan

Russia is capable of replacing the volumes of food products previously supplied by Iran to Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, and can also offer solutions in the fields of energy and agrochemistry. Anatoly Tikhonov, Director of the Center for Agribusiness and Food Security at the Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, said.

According to the expert, supplies of dairy products and several types of vegetables are critically important for the three republics, and Russia has the capacity to meet this demand.

«The first way we can help is through direct substitution of food supplies. We are a global leader in the production of many food products, including wheat, grain, flour, and vegetable oil. We are physically capable of replacing the volumes of food that previously came from Iran. In essence, we can fill the shelves that became empty after Iran’s withdrawal,» he said.

Earlier, Iran introduced a temporary ban on the export of all food and agricultural products. The decision has already come into force and will remain in effect until further notice from the government.

Iran introduced a temporary ban on the export of all food and agricultural products. The decision has already come into force and will remain in effect until further notice from the government.

In Tajikistan, one of the main recipients of Iranian food supplies, authorities have already expressed concern over the measure.

Tehran explained that the export ban was introduced as a preventive step to avoid potential shortages and rising prices for essential consumer goods amid the ongoing conflict with United States and Israel. The authorities say the priority is to ensure sufficient food supplies for the domestic market and prevent price increases.
link: https://24.kg/english/366155/
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