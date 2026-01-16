14:43
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms

The prices of fuel and lubricants in Kyrgyzstan have dropped by 1-1.5 soms. Kanat Eshatov, a representative of the Association of Oil Traders, reported.

According to him, Russian oil refineries offer seasonal discounts on fuel every year at the end of December.

«This year, wholesale fuel prices fell slightly at the end of December. As a result, some companies signed contracts and purchased certain volumes of fuel. These shipments have now arrived in Kyrgyzstan, and at a number of gas stations, prices have dropped by 1 som, and in some cases even more,» Eshatov noted.

He added that new prices will be set soon, so it is difficult to accurately predict future fuel price trends within the country.

«Refineries in Russia resumed operations today. Depending on the wholesale prices they offer us, we will see how prices will develop further. Based on this, retail prices in Kyrgyzstan will be set,» the association’s representative explained.
