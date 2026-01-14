SCNS detains former Bishkek deputy mayor, officials in landfill case

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic announced the detention of Bishkek City Hall officials and heads of contracting companies in connection with a corruption case related to the design and construction of the capital’s new landfill.

The SCNS clarified that the criminal case was opened for the irrational use of funds within the framework of a project to improve solid waste management and construct a landfill for Bishkek.

According to the investigation, in 2015, a credit institution allocated €22 million to the Bishkek City Hall. The funds were intended to strengthen the city’s material and technical base, purchase specialized equipment such as bulldozers, loaders, garbage trucks, and containers, as well as for the design and construction of a landfill for Tazalyk and Bishkek Sanitary Landfill municipal enterprises.

An audit of certain public procurement procedures showed preliminary budget damages from the use of borrowed funds at approximately 182 million soms.

On January 12, 2025, comprehensive investigative and operational measures were conducted as part of an investigation under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Corruption). As a result, the former deputy mayor of Bishkek, the former director of the municipal enterprise Bishkek Sanitary Landfill, and the heads of contracting companies were detained. All detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS in accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The SCNS added that the investigation is ongoing. All government officials involved are being identified, as well as the final amount of damage caused to the budget.

Ryspek Sarpashev matches the initials of the former deputy mayor.

SCNS first detained Ryspek Sarpashev on March 24, 2023. A criminal case was then opened against him for misappropriation and embezzlement of entrusted property, as well as abuse of office.