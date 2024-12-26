SCNS returns Osh-Nuru hotel complex to state

Osh-Nuru hotel complex in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan has been returned to the state balance sheet. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The property, with an estimated value of over $18 million, was transferred to the State Property Management Agency.

The hotel with an adjacent land plot of 0.8 hectares was seized as part of the investigation of a criminal case related to money laundering, as well as the financing of organized crime groups.

«The SCNS continues operational measures aimed at detecting property acquired illegally, including cases of illegal privatization of state assets,» the statement says.

Osh-Nuru hotel complex is one of the last Soviet buildings. It has been providing its services since 1991 and is one of the iconic objects. The complex includes a seven-story building with an adjacent territory with parking and a summer recreation area. The hotel has the largest number of rooms in the city — 104 rooms, designed to accommodate 157 guests.