Illegally privatized hotel complex in Issyk-Ata has been returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, the previously illegally privatized hotel complex with a total area of ​​21,287 square meters, located on the territory of Issyk-Ata resort, was returned to the state.

A private individual illegally privatized the land plot of 0.10 hectares in 2006, on which this complex was built. Its market value is 214 million soms.