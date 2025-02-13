10:41
First eco-friendly hotel to be built in Osh city

The first eco-friendly hotel will be built in Osh city. The project is estimated at $1 million.

TES Hotel project is being implemented with the aim of attracting tourists to green projects. Another three-story building will be constructed near the existing one to increase the number of rooms to 43.

The main feature of the hotel complex will be the use of geothermal energy for heating and hot water supply, as well as the installation of solar panels to generate electricity.

TES Hotel will be located in the historical part of the city next to Sulaiman-Too mountain.
