SCNS returns Kerben Palace Hotel building in Talas to state

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) has returned the administrative building, which previously functioned as Kerben Palace Hotel, in the center of Talas, to the state. The SCNS press center reported.

The property with an adjacent land plot of 0.52 hectares was returned to the state after violations were found during its privatization. A pre-investigation check revealed that the Talas City Hall’s resolution on the transfer of land to private ownership was illegal. The Talas Regional Administrative Court declared this document invalid.

Representatives of the hotel, agreeing with the findings of the inspection, filed an application with the Talas branch of Cadastre state institution to transfer the building to state ownership.

To date, the administrative building has been officially transferred to the balance of the Talas City Hall.