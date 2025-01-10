Investor to put $25 million into Dostuk Hotel in Bishkek

An investor will put $25 million into Dostuk Hotel in Bishkek. The Deputy Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department Almaz Raimbekov said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, 36 percent of the hotel shares belong to the state, 54 percent — to trade unions.

«We worked together with the new management of the hotel. There was a mess. There were 57 tenants in the hotel. We negotiated with them, and they vacated the premises. The building was handed over to the investor. During the construction work, he will pay rent of $40,000 per month, and after the opening of the hotel — up to $100,000 per month,» Almaz Raimbekov told.

In addition, he noted that Sayakat Hotel, when it was on the balance sheet of the Kyrgyz Federation of Trade Unions, was rented out for $1,500 per month. After the work is completed, investors also plan to invest $15 million in the reconstruction of the building.