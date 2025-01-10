12:27
USD 87.00
EUR 89.68
RUB 0.84
English

Investor to put $25 million into Dostuk Hotel in Bishkek

An investor will put $25 million into Dostuk Hotel in Bishkek. The Deputy Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department Almaz Raimbekov said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, 36 percent of the hotel shares belong to the state, 54 percent — to trade unions.

«We worked together with the new management of the hotel. There was a mess. There were 57 tenants in the hotel. We negotiated with them, and they vacated the premises. The building was handed over to the investor. During the construction work, he will pay rent of $40,000 per month, and after the opening of the hotel — up to $100,000 per month,» Almaz Raimbekov told.

In addition, he noted that Sayakat Hotel, when it was on the balance sheet of the Kyrgyz Federation of Trade Unions, was rented out for $1,500 per month. After the work is completed, investors also plan to invest $15 million in the reconstruction of the building.
link: https://24.kg/english/316389/
views: 37
Print
Related
Three construction companies lease land for construction of Khan-Teniri hotel
SCNS returns Osh-Nuru hotel complex to state
Illegally privatized hotel complex in Issyk-Ata returned to state
Capsule hotel opened at new Eastern Bus Station in Bishkek
18 hectares of land transferred for construction of Khan-Teniri hotel
Kamchybek Tashiev lays capsule at construction site of hotel in Issyk-Kul region
Russian Azimut Hotels chain to build hotel in Issyk-Kul region
Five-star hotel to be built in Issyk-Kul region for 10 billion soms
45-story hotel to be built on Southern highway in Bishkek
Businessman can’t start construction of hotel in Cholpon-Ata due to extortion
Popular
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan
10 January, Friday
12:22
Bishkek City Hall hires psychologist for bus drivers Bishkek City Hall hires psychologist for bus drivers
12:17
Investor to put $25 million into Dostuk Hotel in Bishkek
12:07
Period of detention of leader, members of Social Democrats party extended
11:37
Incidence of acute viral hepatitis in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.6 times
11:20
California wildfires become most destructive in Los Angeles history