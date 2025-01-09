Three construction companies lease land for construction of Khan-Teniri hotel

Three construction companies leased land in Tamchy village for construction of a five-star Khan-Teniri hotel. The corresponding order was signed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the document, the Presidential Affairs Department was instructed to lease land plots to three construction companies for a period of 49 years for construction of tourist and cultural facilities in Tamchy with an investment of 1 billion soms.

The land is being transferred to:

Avangard Style Construction Company LLC (14.21 hectares);

Elizaveta Construction Company LLC (10 hectares);

KyrgyzInvestStroy LLC (10 hectares).

Construction of the facilities should be completed by January 1, 2028.

The plots are located on the territory of Toru-Aigyr-Tamchy aiyl aimak of Issyk-Kul region.

At least 18 hectares of land on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake were transferred to the Presidential Affairs Department in October 2024. The Cabinet of Ministers previously provided land plots located on the territory of Toru-Aigyr-Tamchy aiyl aimag with a total area of ​​18.15 hectares for perpetual use to the Presidential Affairs Department.

Then six more hectares of land were transferred.

Recall, at the end of September, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev laid a capsule at the construction site of a new five-star hotel in Tamchy village. He noted that today the construction of the new five-star hotel Khan-Teniri is one of the largest investment projects in the country. Its cost is $ 160 million. The five-star hotel will be located 700 meters from the airport in Tamchy village. The area of ​​the site is 99,994 square meters, and the total construction area is 48,476 square meters.

According to the project, the hotel will include: