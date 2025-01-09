Three construction companies lease land for construction of Khan-Teniri hotel

Three construction companies leased land in Tamchy village for construction of a five-star Khan-Teniri hotel. The corresponding order was signed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.
According to the document, the Presidential Affairs Department was instructed to lease land plots to three construction companies for a period of 49 years for construction of tourist and cultural facilities in Tamchy with an investment of 1 billion soms.
The land is being transferred to:
- Avangard Style Construction Company LLC (14.21 hectares);
- Elizaveta Construction Company LLC (10 hectares);
- KyrgyzInvestStroy LLC (10 hectares).
Construction of the facilities should be completed by January 1, 2028.
The plots are located on the territory of Toru-Aigyr-Tamchy aiyl aimak of Issyk-Kul region.
At least 18 hectares of land on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake were transferred to the Presidential Affairs Department in October 2024. The Cabinet of Ministers previously provided land plots located on the territory of Toru-Aigyr-Tamchy aiyl aimag with a total area of 18.15 hectares for perpetual use to the Presidential Affairs Department.
Then six more hectares of land were transferred.
Recall, at the end of September, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev laid a capsule at the construction site of a new five-star hotel in Tamchy village. He noted that today the construction of the new five-star hotel Khan-Teniri is one of the largest investment projects in the country. Its cost is $ 160 million. The five-star hotel will be located 700 meters from the airport in Tamchy village. The area of the site is 99,994 square meters, and the total construction area is 48,476 square meters.
According to the project, the hotel will include:
- One chairman suite, 20 suites, 109 standard rooms decorated in the style of Kyrgyz culture and 14 villas with a panoramic view of the lake;
- A natural pool with an area of 3,500 square meters, having organic shapes. It can be filled with water from the lake;
- A ballroom and conference halls for 1,000 people with a panoramic view of the lake;
- 1,500 square meter spa center;
- Meeting and conference rooms;
- 10 bungalows with a pool on the lake;
- World cuisine restaurant for 500 people;
- Outdoor sports grounds (1 football, 3 tennis, 1 basketball and volleyball field);
- About 50,000 square meters of landscape design and beach sunbathing areas 258 meters wide;
- Semi-Olympic indoor pool with a view of the lake;
- Closed parking for 150 cars;
- Two large green piers. One is 150 meters long, for medium-sized boats, the second is 120 meters long for a bar or club on the pier;
- Beach volleyball court.