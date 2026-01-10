Naryn Electric Grid Company increases electricity networks capacity by 5 kW

Naryn Electric Grid Company (PES) is increasing the capacity of its electricity networks by 5 kilowatts, the company’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the company serves 61,200 consumers.

«The full completion of the work will take one — two days. For technical reasons, the capacity increase will be carried out in stages. We ask consumers for their understanding,» the statement says.

Taking into account appeals from residents of Naryn region living in high-altitude areas with challenging climatic conditions, a decision was made to increase the consumption limit during peak load hours from 189,648 to 264,312 kilowatt-hours.