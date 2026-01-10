Ring road to be built in Osh city

A ring road will be constructed at the intersection of Mamyrov and Amir-Timur Streets in the city of Osh, the southern capital’s City Hall reported.

According to the statement, traffic accidents frequently occur at this location.

«In order to ensure the safety of all road users, a project to build a ring road has been launched on the instruction of Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev. At present, relevant services are demolishing structures that obstruct the construction of the roadway. Mamyrov and Amir-Timur Streets were renovated and widened in 2025,» the statement says.