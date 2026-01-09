16:27
Kamchybek Tashiev attends national team's training session at U23 Asian Cup

Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) President Kamchybek Tashiev attended a recovery training session of Kyrgyzstan’s Olympic team, who are currently competing at the AFC U23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. The KFU reported.

According to it, the training session was attended by the KFU leadership, as well as the new head coach of the Kyrgyz national team, Robert Prosinečki.

During the visit, Kamchybek Tashiev familiarized himself with the team’s preparation process and held a working meeting with the coaching staff and players.

He emphasized that a high level of responsibility and maximum concentration are essential to defend the country’s honor on the international stage.

The KFU leadership continues to provide comprehensive support to the Olympic team and is creating all the necessary conditions for a successful performance at the Asian Cup.

In their opening match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup on January 6, Kyrgyzstan’s Olympic team lost to the hosts, Saudi Arabia, 0–1, and in the second round of the group stage they will play against Vietnam on January 9 (at 8 p.m. Bishkek time).
