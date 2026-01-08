Fire in nursing home in Bishkek: Criminal case opened

A criminal case has been opened in connection with a fire at a nursing home in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district reported.

A fire safety investigation has been ordered and is underway. The case is being investigated under the article «Violation of fire safety regulations» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On January 6, a fire broke out in a ward of a separate palliative care unit. Two seriously ill residents died.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, four fire crews and an emergency response team were called in to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished. Eleven people, including one firefighter, were taken to the hospital.