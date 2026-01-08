10:39
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Fire in nursing home in Bishkek: Criminal case opened

A criminal case has been opened in connection with a fire at a nursing home in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district reported.

A fire safety investigation has been ordered and is underway. The case is being investigated under the article «Violation of fire safety regulations» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On January 6, a fire broke out in a ward of a separate palliative care unit. Two seriously ill residents died.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, four fire crews and an emergency response team were called in to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished. Eleven people, including one firefighter, were taken to the hospital.
link: https://24.kg/english/357227/
views: 66
Print
Related
MES: Damages from fires and accidents exceeded 25 billion soms for five years
Fire breaks out at Aziz market in Bishkek
Fire breaks out overnight at local market in Aleksandrovka village
High-rise building on fire on Ankara Street: Two floors engulfed in flames
Woman injured in fire at 3 Komnaty café in Bishkek
Fire breaks out in building at Erkindik Boulevard—Sagymbai Manaschi in Bishkek
Apartment in high-rise building on Abdumomunov Street in Bishkek on fire
Fire at Bishkek sanitary landfill brought under control
Hong Kong fire: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Chinese President
Fire in Tokmok brought under control for 11 hours: 400 hectares destroyed
Popular
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater
8 January, Thursday
10:30
More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises opened in Kyrg...
10:24
Fire in nursing home in Bishkek: Criminal case opened
10:04
23 tons of dried apricots shipped to China for the first time in 2025 – Ministry
09:48
Bridge opened on Shamshiev Street in Osh after repairs
09:39
AFC U23 Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Saudi Arabia
6 January, Tuesday
17:57
Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality
17:48
FIDE ranks strongest Chess Federations: Where Kyrgyzstan stands
17:15
Kyrgyzstan’s national cycling team begins preparations for Asian Championship
17:10
Nearly half of officially registered unemployed in Kyrgyzstan are women
17:03
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus speak by phone