Tragedy in Big Chui Canal: Deaths of three men confirmed

A fatal accident has occurred in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district reported.

According to department spokesperson Nazgul Imanbaeva, police received a report today at 9:02 a.m. Initial reports indicated that two men had drowned in the Big Chui Canal on Auezov Street.

An investigative team from the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district left for the scene. An investigation revealed that three men had drowned:

  • Zh.Ch., 37;
  • Zh.T., 59;
  • Zh.Zh., 62.

The body of the 37-year-old man has been found. The search for the other two victims continues. The Internal Affairs Department noted that all necessary forensic and other examinations will be conducted in connection with the accident. The circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated.
