Polyclinic and maternity ward to be built in Naryn region

During a working visit, Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev visited the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital, the Regional Family Medicine Center, and healthcare facilities under construction. The press center of the ministry reported.

According to it, there are still pressing issues in the region that require a systemic solution. Among them is a shortage of medical equipment, especially in the hemodialysis and intensive care units, as well as a shortage of medical personnel.

According to data for August 2025, in general, the Naryn region lacks 141 doctors, of whom 23 — directly in the regional hospital. In order to attract specialists, social support measures are being considered, including providing housing for family doctors.

Particular attention during the trip was paid to the progress of construction and infrastructure projects. For example, 15.5 million soms were allocated from the budget for the new morgue building of the Naryn Regional Bureau of Forensic Medicine. The facility will be provided with the necessary equipment.

This year it is planned to begin construction of the maternity ward for the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital for 100 beds, a new building of the Naryn Regional Family Medicine Center and a building of the family doctors group No. 5.

According to the director of the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital Muratbek Aliaskarov, the hospital has 503 beds. Over the first six months of 2025, 10,328 patients were treated in the hospital, which exceeds the figures for the same period last year (9,459 patients).

At least 130 patients were treated in the hemodialysis department in the first half of the year (99 in 2024), 1,147 dialysis sessions were performed (829 in 2024). About 1,266 examinations were performed in the computed tomography department.
