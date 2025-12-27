Red Crescent donates 41 first-aid kits to Defense Ministry Military Hospital

The National Red Crescent Society has donated 41 first-aid kits and office equipment to the Military Hospital of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan to support medical care for servicemen, the ministry’s press service reported.

The initiative is being carried out as part of cooperation aimed at strengthening the material and technical base of the defense sector and improving readiness to provide first aid. The partnership also includes efforts to enhance medical personnel’s knowledge of international humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Defense noted that joint projects to further develop medical support will continue.