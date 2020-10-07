22:57
Red Crescent is on duty on Ala-Too square in Bishkek

A team of volunteers and Red Crescent staff are on Ala-Too square in Bishkek ready to provide first aid to those in need and for possible hospitalization. The organization reported.

According to it, trained volunteers set up tents in crowded places and are ready to help.

«Since October 5, volunteers have been on duty in crowded places throughout the country, providing first aid to victims. The Bishkek disaster response team examined and hospitalized more than 250 people. The work continues,» the Red Crescent said.

In addition, the Red Crescent announced raising of funds to help hospitals, especially first-aid stations. With the support of partners, medicines and bandaging materials have already been provided for the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics.

«There is an acute shortage of donor blood in blood centers, we urge concerned citizens to donate blood and replenish the supplies of hospitals,» the organization added.
