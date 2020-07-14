13:39
USD 77.70
EUR 87.91
RUB 1.10
English

Red Crescent Society provides its Batken office for observation unit

The National Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan has provided its office in Batken for organizing an observation unit. Press service of the organization says.

According to it, construction of a new two-story office building has recently been completed with the support of the German Red Cross in Batken.

«Taking into account the urgent need for day patient centers, it was decided to organize a unit with 50 beds at this office together with the Ministry of Health,» the Red Crescent told.

It is noted that the new building has all communications, beddings, mattresses and blankets.

НОВЫЙ ДНЕВНОЙ СТАЦИОНАР В БАТКЕНЕ НА 50 КОЙКОМЕСТ!! Друзья, мы делимся с вами важной новостью! Благодаря поддержке...

Опубликовано Красный Полумесяц Кыргызстана Понедельник, 13 июля 2020 г.
link: https://24.kg/english/159378/
views: 102
Print
Related
Red Crescent staff hands over assistance to citizens under observation in Batken
Red Crescent Society, volunteers distribute food products among seniors
132 prefabricated houses granted to Kyrgyzstan
500 families in need in Bishkek and Chui region to receive financial assistance
Red Crescent opens second receiving office in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan intends to regulate activity of Red Crescent
Popular
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total 511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
14 July, Tuesday
13:35
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day
13:31
94 medical workers contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13:21
421 new COVID-19 cases registered for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan, 11,538 in total
13:15
109 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13:11
Kyrgyzstanis donate 14 oxygen concentrators to Ministry of Health