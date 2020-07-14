Red Crescent Society provides its Batken office for observation unit

The National Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan has provided its office in Batken for organizing an observation unit. Press service of the organization says.

According to it, construction of a new two-story office building has recently been completed with the support of the German Red Cross in Batken.

«Taking into account the urgent need for day patient centers, it was decided to organize a unit with 50 beds at this office together with the Ministry of Health,» the Red Crescent told.

It is noted that the new building has all communications, beddings, mattresses and blankets.