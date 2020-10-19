11:23
Second wave of COVID-19: Red Crescent recruits volunteers

The Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan, in connection with increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the country, is mobilizing a group of volunteers. The organization reports.

People wishing to help can contact the nearest office of the Red Crescent.

The organization outlined the basic requirements for volunteers: from 18 to 45 years old, good immunity, a monumental desire to help and contribute and, of course, a positive attitude.

«It is important to understand that in the current situation, our joint actions can change depending on the needs of the country. You need to be prepared for any changes,» the Red Crescent said.
