Red Crescent Society, volunteers distribute food products among seniors

Employees of the Red Crescent of Kyrgyzstan, together with volunteers, distribute food packages among those who are at high risk of COVID-19. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

At least 10 service and volunteer vehicles started food delivery in Bishkek today morning.

«Their goal is to provide support to especially vulnerable groups — single elderly, people with disabilities and crisis families. Delivery of food aid was also launched in the regions of the republic in conjunction with the social development departments,» the center noted.

The food packages include non-perishable food products: sugar, cereals, vegetable oil and pasta. About 300 food packages will be handed out in Bishkek within two days, and in the northern and southern regions — 500 each.

The food products collection point in Bishkek is located at 10, Erkindik Boulevard. Assistance can be provided through Elsom wallet (in «Purchase of goods and services» section, agent code 03407).
