Red Crescent staff hands over assistance to citizens under observation in Batken

The Red Crescent Society Kyrgyzstan provided citizens under observation in Batken region with food for 87,300 soms and 500 hygiene kits. The Republican Emergency Response Center to combat COVID-19 reports.

Representatives of the national society distributed 100 food packages among the senior citizens, and 20 people with tuberculosis also received help. «Volunteers of the National Red Crescent Society also bake bread and make face masks,» the center reported.

As of today, there are 466 cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. 91 patients with previously confirmed COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals, 5 people have died.
link: https://24.kg/english/150357/
views: 74
