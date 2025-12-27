16:00
Muras United becomes most valuable football club in 2025

German football portal Transfermarkt has published a ranking of clubs in the Kyrgyzstan Football Championship for the 2025 season based on total squad value.

According to the data, Muras United from the city of Manas tops the list with a squad value of €4.16 million. Second place goes to 2025 Kyrgyz Premier League champions Bars Karakol, valued at €3.85 million.

Abdysh-Ata of Kant ranks third with €3.60 million, followed by Bishkek-based Dordoi in fourth place at €3.04 million, and Ozgon (Uzgen) in fifth with €2.94 million.

The most expensive player is Erbol Atabaev (Abdysh-Ata club) — €500,000, and the total value of the clubs of the Kyrgyz Premier League in 2025, according to Transfermarkt, is €33.64 million.
