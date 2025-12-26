Old vehicle fleet worsens smog in Kyrgyzstan: Officials outline measures

Kyrgyzstan has an interagency commission working to improve air quality. Nursultan Tashybek uulu, Head of the Air Protection Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision, said at a briefing.

According to him, the commission’s work is proceeding according to plan, and its authority has been expanded.

«Previously, our focus was on Bishkek and Chui region. Now we aim to extend this experience to other major cities — this year, we strengthened efforts in Osh and Manas. Air pollution is a year-round problem, not only in winter. However, due to temperature inversions, smog is more visible during the winter months,» Nursultan Tashybek uulu explained.

He noted that the primary source of air pollution is the residential sector, where solid fuels are widely used during the heating season.

«Residential areas are expanding. Following administrative-territorial reforms, Bishkek has grown to over 100 residential areas. Therefore, the interagency commission prioritizes gas infrastructure development first. This is an international practice,» he emphasized.

The second major source of air pollution is the old vehicle fleet.

Kyrgyzstan has over 1.8 million registered vehicles, more than 80 percent of which are over 15 years old.

«In old cars, catalytic converters fail, they are bought and sold illegally. We are combating this through inspections and raids. Citizens must understand that catalytic converters are mandatory and must be functional. Currently, there is no vehicle inspection system for private individuals. Therefore, the Ministry of Economy, on the Cabinet’s instructions, is proposed to develop a mechanism to check catalytic converters during vehicle registration and re-registration. Measures like this are necessary to improve the ecological situation in large cities, as many families now have two or more vehicles. Catalytic converters must work properly to filter exhaust gases,» Nursultan Tashybek uulu explained.

He added that once the document is drafted, it will undergo public discussion and coordination with government agencies. A decision on this issue is expected in 2026.