Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on wood exports outside EAEU

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary ban on the export of timber and wood products outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the restriction applies to timber and wood products classified under codes 4401, 4403, and 4407 of the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature of EAEU. The ban will last for six months and will take effect three days after the resolution comes into force. An exception is made only for humanitarian aid, as defined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission about the temporary restrictions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will inform the CIS Executive Committee.

The State Customs Service and the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security have been tasked with preventing illegal timber exports.

At the same time, the Cabinet’s resolution of May 28, 2025, which previously imposed a similar ban, has been repealed.