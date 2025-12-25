14:43
President highlights Kamchybek Tashiev’s role in resolving border issues

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, speaking at the IV People’s Kurultai, thanked State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev for his role in resolving border issues.

Addressing the delegates, the head of state noted that for many years, unresolved state border issues had led to tragic incidents and remained one of the country’s key challenges.

«The state cannot speak of full sovereignty until all issues related to borders are resolved. Only by restoring trust in the state can we build a country where the law works equally for everyone. In this regard, I want to thank Kamchybek Tashiev and the government commission he led,» Sadyr Japarov stated.

The president emphasized that after resolving border issues with neighboring countries, peaceful and friendly relations will be established.
