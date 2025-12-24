One-stop Investments system to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan

The National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan has announced the introduction of new digital tools aimed at simplifying investor operations and increasing transparency in investment processes, the agency’s press service reported.

The digitalization initiative is being implemented within the framework of the Kyrgyz Republic’s Digital Transformation Concept. An automated information system called «Investments» is being developed in cooperation with Tunduk OJSC. Its launch is scheduled for 2026.

The system will operate based on an «one-stop» principle, offering investors electronic application submission, online access to projects, a centralized database, and integration with other government information systems.

The National Investment Agency noted that the new service will reduce administrative processing times, enhance procedural transparency, and form a unified digital register of investment projects. It is expected to improve the investment climate and increase confidence among both foreign and domestic investors.

At present, the third stage of a five-step implementation plan has been completed. During this phase, key proposals for the further development of the system’s functionality were discussed.

The project is aimed at creating a modern digital investment ecosystem that ensures convenient and long-term interaction between businesses and government agencies.