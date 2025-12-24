Bakyt Torobaev: Kyrgyzstan will import no electricity by 2028

By 2028, Kyrgyzstan will import no electricity. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev announced this at a parliamentary session, responding to a question from MP Dastan Bekeshev about when the country would be able to generate all electricity on its own and no longer import it from neighboring countries.

The MP added that living with a 3 kW limit is difficult.

Deputy Energy Minister Emilbek Ysmanov responded that Kyrgyzstan planned to import 4.3 billion kWh of electricity this year, 80 percent of which has already been imported.

Bakyt Torobaev added that the republic’s economy is growing.

«Naturally, more electricity is needed. The President has set the goal of fully covering the electricity deficit by 2028. I’d like to note that a 100-megawatt solar power plant is being commissioned in Kemin today. Construction of solar and wind power plants in Issyk-Kul region, as well as hydroelectric power plants in Kazarman, Kokomeren, and Suusamyr continues. There’s also Kambar-Ata-1 hydroelectric power plant,» Bakyt Torobaev added.