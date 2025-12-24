11:58
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on import of electronic cigarettes

Kyrgyzstan has imposed a temporary ban on the import of electronic cigarettes.

In accordance with the adopted decision, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to impose a temporary ban for six months on the import of the following goods into the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • electronic cigarettes and nicotine delivery systems with nicotine-containing liquid in a single device, classified under EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature Code 2404 12 000 0
  • nicotine-containing liquids in cartridges, reservoirs, and other containers intended for use in electronic cigarettes, also classified under EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature Code 2404 12 000 0.

The resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev and will enter into force fifteen days after its official publication.

Control over the implementation of the resolution has been entrusted to the Customs Service and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, which are tasked with preventing the illegal import of prohibited goods.
