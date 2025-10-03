Drones under control, new fees for airlines: Kyrgyzstan amends Air Code

Kyrgyzstan has adopted a law introducing large-scale changes to civil aviation regulation. The document, signed by President Sadyr Japarov, amends the Air Code, the Budget Code, and the Code on Non-Tax Revenues. The main goal of the reform is to strengthen oversight of flight safety, regulate the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, and ensure sustainable financing of the aviation industry.

One of the key changes is strict regulations for drones. Now, they can only fly with permission from the civil aviation authority. Drone flights near protected sites will be permitted only after approval from the relevant authorities. According to the drafters, this is necessary to protect national security and prevent unauthorized filming or threats.

Significant changes have also affected airlines. To obtain an air operator certificate, an airline must have at least two aircraft for passenger transportation or one for cargo. Furthermore, the company is required to submit a detailed financial plan and confirm the availability of trained personnel, equipment, premises, and insurance coverage.

Violation of these conditions may result in license suspension or revocation. The law also stipulates that foreign pilots may work for Kyrgyz airlines only temporarily—for no more than two years—and only in the absence of local specialists.

A separate set of amendments is devoted to the investigation of aviation accidents. The created commissions now operate independently of other bodies and have unlimited access to information, including flight recorder data. However, disclosing the names of those involved in accidents or publishing crew recordings is prohibited.

Important changes were also made to medical requirements.

Flight crews and dispatchers will be allowed to report for duty only with a medical certificate from specialized certified centers.

The state also established that certification of airlines, airfields, training centers, and even individual employees will be carried out for a fee. To this end, new certification and oversight fees are being introduced, as well as mandatory contributions from civil aviation organizations for the development of the industry.

The law will come into force in two months.