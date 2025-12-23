10:51
Talas and Turkey’s Göreme to become sister cities

The city of Talas is set to officially gain sister-city status with the Turkish city of Göreme in the near future. The Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Talas region, Ermat Dzhumaev, announced.

According to him, an official delegation from Göreme, led by Mayor Ömer Eren, arrived in Talas on a working visit. During the visit, the guests are getting acquainted with the city’s socio-economic development, ongoing projects, and future plans.

During meetings, it was emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and Turkey are brotherly nations united by shared historical roots and cultural values. As Ermat Dzhumaev noted, with the support of Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and economic, social, and cultural spheres has reached a new level.

It is expected that the sister-city partnership between Talas and Göreme will be officially formalized soon. The sides plan to implement a number of joint projects aimed at developing municipal cooperation, tourism, culture, and the exchange of experience between the two cities.
