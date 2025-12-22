11:14
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg as part of his working visit to Russia. The two sides discussed key bilateral issues and noted the high level of strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The two heads of state discussed current bilateral issues, including trade, economic, financial, cultural, humanitarian, and migration matters, and expressed satisfaction with the high level of Kyrgyzstan-Russia strategic partnership and alliance achieved.

Sadyr Japarov noted that this meeting was taking place shortly after Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan in November and emphasized the sustainable nature of Kyrgyzstan-Russia dialogue at the highest level.

The President expressed confidence that this meeting allowed them to discuss strategic partnership and alliance issues in the interests of both countries. For his part, Vladimir Putin thanked Sadyr Japarov for the content and warm atmosphere created during his recent state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Russian leader emphasized that these talks provide an opportunity to discuss pressing issues of bilateral cooperation. He expressed confidence that he would have a meaningful discussion with all his EAEU colleagues on the prospects for developing trade and economic ties.

Ahead of the holidays, the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Russia exchanged New Year’s greetings and wished the peoples of both countries stability and continued prosperity.
