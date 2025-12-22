Sadyr Japarov arrives in Russia for working visit

President Sadyr Japarov arrived in Russia on a working visit. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the president arrived in Russia to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal meeting of the Heads of State of the CIS member states in St. Petersburg.

A bilateral meeting between the leaders of the Kyrgyz Republic and Russia is also expected.

These events are planned to discuss current issues of Eurasian economic integration, deepening trade, economic, and financial cooperation, developing cabotage, energy cooperation, and priorities for cooperation within the CIS.

Following the visit, the adoption of relevant decisions and documents is expected on the meeting’s agenda.