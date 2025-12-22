09:40
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss direct supplies of construction materials

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Construction, Nurdan Oruntaev, participated in an event in Urumqi, China, dedicated to establishing direct supplies of construction materials between companies in the two countries.

More than 30 major construction companies from Kyrgyzstan and over 70 manufacturers from Urumqi participated in the event. The parties discussed the creation of direct supply channels, improving product quality, standards, and logistics issues.

The Ministry of Construction reports that this format is intended to attract modern technologies to the Kyrgyz Republic’s construction industry and enhance its competitiveness.

The event was held as part of the Kyrgyz-Chinese (XUAR) Center for Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Trade Mission of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/355400/
views: 53
