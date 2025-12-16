Exhibition of inmates’ works to be held in Bishkek

An exhibition of artistic and applied works created by inmates will take place in Bishkek on December 18 at 10:30 a.m. The press service of the State Penitentiary Service reported.

The cultural and social event «Umuttun Kyl Kalemi» aims to showcase the creative potential of people who, while serving prison sentences, find a path toward creation and self-expression.

The event is described as more than just an exhibition—it is a living story of hope, inner growth, and a second chance. It is intended to form a sincere and objective public understanding of resocialization processes within the penitentiary system.

The displayed works reflect not only colors and forms, but also personal experiences, hard work, patience, and a desire to change one’s life. Each piece represents a step toward the future and an attempt to be heard and understood.

Program includes:

presentation of artistic and applied works by inmates;

a charity sale of exhibits to support inmates and their families;

an open dialogue on the importance of resocialization and social support;

raising public awareness of the human stories behind prison walls.

«These works are the voices of people who are learning to believe in themselves again, discovering new opportunities, and moving toward change,» the press release says.

Exhibition address: 78a, Pushkin Street, Chingiz Aitmatov Oak Park, Semen Chuykov Art Gallery.