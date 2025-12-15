Automated information system Investments to be launched in 2026

In 2026, an automated information system Investments (AIS) will be launched to enable electronic submission of applications, centralized data storage, and the creation of a unified digital register of investment projects. Ravshan Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, said at Investment Vector: Government and Business Forum.

According to him, systematic work is ongoing to create a clear, open, and comfortable investment environment in Kyrgyzstan in the interests of society and every citizen.

«The legislative changes adopted, the priorities set by the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030, as well as the increased status and strengthened role of the National Investment Agency in implementing a unified investment policy, require a comprehensive, consistent, and strategic approach to further improving the country’s investment climate.

In this regard, we have begun developing an investment strategy until 2030. This is a key document that will determine priority sectors and regions for attracting investment, approaches to building effective and constructive dialogue with investors, as well as specific measures to further improve the investment climate in the country,» Ravshan Sabirov said.

«It is important for us to hear the opinions of everyone — experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives of the regions. Every professional perspective and every contribution matter. Only by combining the efforts of the state, business, and investors can we attract more investment into the economy, create new opportunities for sustainable development, and enhance Kyrgyzstan’s competitiveness on the international stage,» he added.