18:57
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.10
English

Automated information system Investments to be launched in 2026

In 2026, an automated information system Investments (AIS) will be launched to enable electronic submission of applications, centralized data storage, and the creation of a unified digital register of investment projects. Ravshan Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, said at Investment Vector: Government and Business Forum.

According to him, systematic work is ongoing to create a clear, open, and comfortable investment environment in Kyrgyzstan in the interests of society and every citizen.

«The legislative changes adopted, the priorities set by the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030, as well as the increased status and strengthened role of the National Investment Agency in implementing a unified investment policy, require a comprehensive, consistent, and strategic approach to further improving the country’s investment climate.

In this regard, we have begun developing an investment strategy until 2030. This is a key document that will determine priority sectors and regions for attracting investment, approaches to building effective and constructive dialogue with investors, as well as specific measures to further improve the investment climate in the country,» Ravshan Sabirov said.

«It is important for us to hear the opinions of everyone — experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives of the regions. Every professional perspective and every contribution matter. Only by combining the efforts of the state, business, and investors can we attract more investment into the economy, create new opportunities for sustainable development, and enhance Kyrgyzstan’s competitiveness on the international stage,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/354680/
views: 117
Print
Related
Status and role of National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan enhanced
Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov
Kyrgyzstan extends investment attraction program until the end of 2026
India's Unbanked: The untapped goldmine driving global investment
Measures to improve country's investment environment to be discussed in Bishkek
International Dispute Resolution Center to be opened in Tamchy investment zone
Tamchy investment zone: Project implementation discussed with Singapore company
Direct investments from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan's economy increase 78-fold
Sergey Entts: Creating environment for cross-border investments
China ready to invest in pharmaceutical plant in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
15 December, Monday
17:59
Automated information system Investments to be launched in 2026 Automated information system Investments to be launched...
17:53
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
17:44
Tamchy investment zone: Cabinet of Ministers speeds up launch of special regime
17:17
India strengthens defense and security ties with Central Asia
17:04
Kyrgyzstan launches electronic platform for obtaining Digital Nomad status