Fire breaks out overnight at local market in Aleksandrovka village

A major fire broke out overnight at a local market in the village of Aleksandrovka, Chui region.

According to preliminary reports, the fire started during the night. Several fire crews were quickly dispatched to the scene. Rescuers worked to contain and extinguish the fire to prevent it from spreading to neighboring properties.

There are currently no reports of fatalities or injured. The cause of the fire and the extent of property damage are being determined.

More details will be released as official information becomes available.
