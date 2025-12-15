11:07
Muras tournament concludes, winners announced

Muras football tournament, held in Bishkek with the participation of the country’s president, has concluded. Sadyr Japarov noted that these competitions have become a good tradition in Kyrgyzstan’s public life.

He recalled that the first tournament was held in 2021 as part of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Kyrgyz football. Back then, only six teams participated, while now there are 16.

The tournament aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among the population, increase interest in sports, and strengthen mutual understanding and cohesion between government agencies.

Aimaktar team took first place, winning 400,000 soms.

The head of state congratulated the team, which won its first Muras football tournament.

Presidenttin Komandasy (president’s team) took second place, receiving 300,000 soms. Den Sooluk team took third place, winning 200,000 soms.

Erik Moldokulov (Yiman) was recognized as the best player, Nurlan Turusbekov (Den Sooluk) was recognized as the best scorer, and Nurbek Alimov (Aimaktar) was recognized as the best goalkeeper.
