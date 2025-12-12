17:06
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months

On December 10, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Ruslan Kazakbaev met with the Chairman of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce, Gürsel Baran.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan-Turkey trade and economic cooperation, noting its steady positive dynamics. According to TÜİK, trade turnover between the two countries in the first nine months of this year amounted to $1.2 billion.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude for the support of the events held at the Ankara Chamber of Commerce site in 2025 and emphasized the importance of further cooperation, particularly in promoting Kyrgyz organic products in major Turkish retail chains and expanding partnerships in the agricultural sector.   

He also invited Gürsel Baran to visit the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Ankara Chamber of Commerce Chairman confirmed his readiness to organize the visit in 2026.

An expanded event with members of the Turkish business community took place later, organized with the support of EkoAvrasya Foundation. Approximately 40 business representatives, led by the organization's chairman, Hikmet Eren, participated in the discussion.

Ruslan Kazakbaev presented the investment and economic potential of the Kyrgyz Republic, emphasizing its liberal tax system, extensive investment incentives, openness to business, and access to the EAEU market. He noted that direct investment from Turkey in the first six months of this year reached almost $100 million, confirming the high level of trust from Turkish businesses.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation opportunities in renewable energy, industry, logistics, agriculture, and tourism.
