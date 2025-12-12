SCNS: Author of provocative interethnic posts detained

As part of its ongoing efforts to prevent interethnic discord, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has identified citizen of Kyrgyzstan T.A.D., who had been systematically posting provocative content on social media. He expressed personal hostility toward a specific nationality, which constitutes a factor capable of inciting interethnic hatred and potentially leading to mass unrest.

According to the SCNS, as part of the criminal case and the collected materials, an expert examination by the Ministry of Justice confirmed that T.A.D.’s posts contained elements of inciting interethnic enmity.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 330 (Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious, or interregional hatred) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The author of the posts has been placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center, and investigative actions are ongoing.

It was earlier reported that activist Aibek Tenezbai had been detained by unidentified individuals.

On December 11, in the village of Koi-Tash in Chui region, unknown persons claiming to be law enforcement officers detained Tenezbai at his home and seized his mother’s mobile phone.

The SCNS warns of criminal liability for distributing or publishing false or provocative information containing calls to incite interethnic hatred.