Detention of activist Aibek Tenizbai reported

Radio Azattyk reports that activist Aibek Tenizbai has been detained by unknown individuals. The media outlet cites his relatives.

It is reported that on December 11, in the village of Koi-Tash in Chui region, unknown individuals posing as law enforcement officers detained activist Aibek Tenizbai at his home. The unknown individuals also confiscated his mother’s cell phone.

According to its own sources, the activist was taken to the State Committee for National Security, but the state agency has not yet released any information regarding Aibek Tenizbai’s detention.

According to the media outlet, Aibek Tenizbai has criticized certain government actions on social media and has also published posts against Russian propaganda in Kyrgyzstan. He has also actively expressed his opinions on political events in the country in the media.