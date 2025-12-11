15:58
USD 87.45
EUR 101.90
RUB 1.14
English

Detention of activist Aibek Tenizbai reported

Radio Azattyk reports that activist Aibek Tenizbai has been detained by unknown individuals. The media outlet cites his relatives.

It is reported that on December 11, in the village of Koi-Tash in Chui region, unknown individuals posing as law enforcement officers detained activist Aibek Tenizbai at his home. The unknown individuals also confiscated his mother’s cell phone.

According to its own sources, the activist was taken to the State Committee for National Security, but the state agency has not yet released any information regarding Aibek Tenizbai’s detention.

According to the media outlet, Aibek Tenizbai has criticized certain government actions on social media and has also published posts against Russian propaganda in Kyrgyzstan. He has also actively expressed his opinions on political events in the country in the media.
link: https://24.kg/english/354254/
views: 131
Print
Related
Ex-officials suspected of corruption detained in Aravan district
Suspect in number of frauds detained in Chui region
Head of Bishkeksvet detained in criminal case on unfavorable contract
Another group of “droppers” detained in Chui region
Vote buying: Relatives of disqualified candidate for Parliament arrested
Man distributing provocative video detained in Bishkek
Deputy Head of Osh branch of State Agency for Land Resources detained
Case on unrest: Former president’s son and ex-MPs placed under arrest
Temirlan Sultanbekov detained for calls for mass unrest
Construction company director suspected of fraud in Chui region
Popular
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week 42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15 Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15
11 December, Thursday
15:16
Teenager fatally hit by car in Osh, driver detained Teenager fatally hit by car in Osh, driver detained
15:09
Detention of activist Aibek Tenizbai reported
15:00
Attempt to smuggle drugs from Kyrgyzstan foiled in Uzbekistan
14:51
Deputies in Kyrgyzstan to vote only using fingerprints from New Year
14:32
Nomad.kg tourism portal presented in Kyrgyzstan