Kamchybek Tashiev: No show—we have to meet with people and solve problems

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), paid a working visit to Razzakov and other villages in Leilek district. He met with local residents, inspected new residential buildings, and listened to citizens’ concerns.

During the meeting, Kamchybek Tashiev harshly criticized attempts to organize formal, «staged» events without genuine dialogue with the public. «There should be no show. We have to meet with people, talk directly, and solve their problems,» he stated.

The SCNS head emphasized that it is unacceptable to restrict citizens’ access to meetings with the leadership. «I should not be shielded from people. I came early in the morning precisely to hear how people live and what problems they face,» he noted.

As part of his visit, Kamchybek Tashiev inspected the construction of a new residential area. Houses were built for citizens resettled from territories affected by the land exchange during the demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. According to him, the state provided housing to all such families.

«Thank God, not a single person was left homeless. The state took responsibility and fulfilled its obligations,» the head of the security services noted.

Residents raised issues related to housing distribution, social support, transportation, and infrastructure. Kamchybek Tashiev gave specific instructions to local authorities for each request and emphasized the personal responsibility of their leaders.

«If these instructions are not carried out tomorrow, people will come to me with complaints. Therefore, every decision must be carried out to completion,» he stated.

Following the meeting, the SCNS head stated that all the issues raised had been taken under control, and the work of government agencies should be based on open and direct communication with the population.
link: https://24.kg/english/354362/
